**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

Not surprisingly, Nick Saban is much more entertaining and enlightening when he's visiting with two Manning brothers than when he's suffering through some painful press-conference, game-week questions such as "what do you have planned for the Labor Day holiday?"

Last night he appeared on the splendid Monday Night Football watch with Peyton and Eli, and he provided some insights that could easily apply to analysis of Clemson's current situation on offense.

In describing his own defensive system, Saban said the complexity or lack thereof hinges on the experience or lack thereof from his players.