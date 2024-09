BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nothing Dabo Swinney says publicly will appease a clientele that is hurt and/or angry after the UGA humiliation, whether he's right, wrong or in the gray area. And the frustration can easily be considered valid when paired with the returns of the last three seasons.

But over the last 24 hours we've picked up on indications that changes are ahead, particularly for one position.

CHANGES AHEAD (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!