Changing perceptions

The notion that Dabo Swinney doesn't change, adapt, evolve -- whatever progressive buzzword you want -- has always been ridiculous.

There is no shortage of evidence Clemson has consistently tweaked its recruiting strategies and protocols through his tenure.

From the staffing and infrastructure devoted to recruiting, to how and when the Tigers court prospects.

What gets to a lot of people, though, is that Swinney hasn't changed to be like everyone else. That's the key distinction.

When it works, or if you like his approach, that translates to Swinney trusting and believing in certain principles. Come off a season that didn't meet expectations -- or if you don't like Swinney or Clemson for whatever the reason -- then it's more fuel for the fire to call his countercultural measures antiquated ... or much worse terms.