Today former Clemson quarterback Charlie Whitehurst returns to The Clemson Dubcast to share what it was like joining Pat McAfee's live broadcast during the recent Clemson-Florida State game.

The highlight of the show for Whitehurst: A show staffer doing dead-on impersonations of Lou Holtz late in the broadcast.

Whitehurst gives his perspective on the current situation with DJ Uiagalelei, who was benched temporarily last week against Syracuse after committing three turnovers.

Whitehurst revisits the 2002 change at quarterback to him from Willie Simmons. He still gets emotional when he thinks about Simmons' graciousness and warmth even as he was being surpassed in a move that led to Simmons' transfer to The Citadel.

Whitehurst has plenty of hobbies in his post-football life. He and his father restore Porsche sports cars, and Charlie just recently returned from long hunting excursions to Utah and Texas. He lives in the Atlanta area.

