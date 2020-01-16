50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift!

Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice announced Thursday he intends to transfer.

Brice, who is largely known for engineering a come-from-behind win versus Syracuse in 2018, served as the Tigers' second-team quarterback in each of the last two years.

The Loganville (Ga.) native put up strong numbers in limited time with the Tigers, throwing for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns to just four interceptions. Brice completed 60.3-percent of his passes.

Rivals.com billed Brice a four-star recruit in 2017, rating him as the nation's No. 10 pro-style QB prospect.