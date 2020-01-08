Chasing history
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON | Those who ignore Clemson history are doomed to watch Clemson repeat it.
That thought had to enter the mind of Dabo Swinney earlier this season as his team sat at No. 5 in the rankings and various voices sat on camera and picked the Tigers apart for a few glimpses of imperfection.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news