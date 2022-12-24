Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney raised some eyebrows upon suggesting Clemson might not have much room for any transfer portal additions this offseason because of the surprising return of several veteran players.

Yes, there should be substantial truth in the picture conveyed, as having a few experienced starters deciding to run it back one more time does change the complexion of the anticipated roster makeup.

Yet in our estimation, those who follow Clemson football should also know that Swinney was going to use the day to celebrate the high school signings as well as push back against the notion that the Tigers "need" to gather as many portal pickings as some of their peers.

Pay close attention to his words, and Swinney allowed there are a couple of spots where the Tigers could still target transfers if they check the desired boxes.

Having "hardly any room at the inn," as he characterized it, is different than having no room -- certainly an important distinction this Christmas season.

Last week, we outlined the positions at which Clemson had been vetting candidates for acquisition.