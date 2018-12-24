Christmas Eve Insider Notes
In this special Christmas Eve Insider Recruiting Notes Update ...
-- Additional notes on Clemson's No. 5-ranked recruiting class, which isn't finished.
-- We are told one official visit to an uncommitted prospect has already been lined up by Clemson's staff for the month of January ahead of the February 6 (second) National Signing Day.
-- How many additional prospects will Clemson take in this recruiting class? And when will the coaching staff firm up that decision?
-- Why we're still monitoring another Florida lineman who has yet to sign a letter of intent this winter.
-- We also have additional behind-the-scenes info on how and when Will Putnam's commitment went down and a prank Putnam and Dabo Swinney played on someone last Wednesday.
