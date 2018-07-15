Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-15 07:11:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Building depth at defensive tackle a major priority

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The backups on the interior defensive line probably spent much of last fall thinking that in 2018 they'd be competing for a starting spot beside Dexter Lawrence.

But Christian Wilkins, ever the oddball, went the unconventional path yet again to delay the limelight for the guys behind him.

The most eye-opening byproduct of Wilkins' return is seeing Jordan Williams as the fifth-best defensive tackle on the roster (we'll give the nod to Nyles Pinckney for No. 4 by virtue of his experience).

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}