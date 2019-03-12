Nation's No. 1 safety returns to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s junior day guest list was highlighted among others by the longstanding target who could represent its modern breakthrough in Texas recruiting.
Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star defensive back R.J. Mickens arrived in town late Friday night, then took in the Tigers’ spring practice and part of the junior day festivities before departing around 3 p.m.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news