Clemson’s junior day guest list was highlighted among others by the longstanding target who could represent its modern breakthrough in Texas recruiting.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star defensive back R.J. Mickens arrived in town late Friday night, then took in the Tigers’ spring practice and part of the junior day festivities before departing around 3 p.m.