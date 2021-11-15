Clemson 3-0 after 93-70 win over Bryant

Click HERE to see every Trevor Lawrence item in stock!

CLEMSON -- Clemson scored its most points since Nov. 6, 2018 (100 vs. The Citadel) in a 93-70 rout of Bryant on Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (3-0) finished with 35 made field goals, tying a game-high under Head Coach Brad Brownell while at Clemson (since 2010-11 season).

Clemson finished 56.5 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three. The percentage from distance was Clemson’s best since shooting 59.1 percent in a 72-52 win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 12, 2020.

All five Tiger starters scored in double-figures and were led by Hunter Tyson who finished with a 20-piece on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Tyson also finished with five boards. Nick Honor netted a season-high 16 and dished out a career-best seven assists.

PJ Hall continued his strong start to his sophomore season scoring 14 points (7-for-13 FG) and grabbed five rebounds to go along with a block and three assists. Both Al-Amir Dawes and David Collins totaled 11 and 10 points, respectively.