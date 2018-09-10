Clemson 4-star commit Joe Ngata shows superstar potential
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
WEST HILLS, Calif. -- Joe Ngata was unstoppable Friday night. His first two catches went for long touchdowns.
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade had no answers for the high four-star receiver from Folsom, Calif.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news