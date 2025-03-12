High praise for Brownell

CLEMSON -- In April of 2010, a procession of coaches walked into a hotel near the Charlotte airport to interview with Terry Don Phillips and right-hand man Bill D'Andrea. One of those faces, Mike Young, was recognizable because he had been the coach at Wofford for years. BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER! Another, Brad Brownell, was more obscure because he was the coach of a school a long way away (Wright State). At the time there wasn't a great deal of clamor for Young. But a decade later, when Young had some early success at Virginia Tech, it was natural for some Clemson fans to view him as the one that got away -- and Brownell as the dud they were stuck with. ALSO SEE: Clemson the new team to beat for Florida four-star | Wednesday Insider | Dabo 2.0 | Four-star update | Clemson's verbal commitments Adding to that sentiment: Young beat Brownell in their first four meetings from 2019 to 2022, including a bitter 76-75 loss in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament. The Hokies went on to the NCAA Tournament after that victory; the Tigers went home and had no postseason.

Brad Brownell enters this week's ACC Tournament with a No. 10 ranking ... and the best regular season record in Clemson basketball history. (Photo by Getty Images)

Virginia Tech's record since: 51-49 overall and 26-35 in the ACC. Clemson's: 73-28 and 43-17. The Hokies' miserable 13-19 season ended last night in a loss to Cal in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Three days before, Young marveled at what Brownell has built. "Great roster construction from Brad and his staff," Young said. "Great roster construction. They've done a really nice job in that regard." Young was of course in Clemson last weekend as his team lost in Littlejohn on the Tigers' Senior Night. Apathy has set in in Blacksburg, and that was on display earlier this season when an indifferent crowd greeted Clemson in confines that have traditionally been hostile (the Tigers won 72-57 at Cassell Coliseum). It's hard to know the temperature of Young's seat because it's hard to know if Virginia Tech has the cash to buy him out, given the advent of revenue sharing combined with the Hokies taking a major cut in annual ACC revenues as part of the landmark settlement reached recently among Clemson, Florida State and the conference. Less than a year ago Brownell faced considerable pressure to advance in the NCAA Tournament, and a change wasn't out of the question. Now it feels like Clemson and Brownell are in love again and on the verge of renewing their vows amid a spectacular 18-2 ACC regular-season record entering the ACC Tournament. Yes, that's how quickly things can change. But for those paying close attention, the Tigers' resurgence hasn't been all that sudden. "He's good. He's really good," Young said of Brownell. "Always has been. I mean he's been doing a heck of a job at Wright State, at UNC Wilmington and now here for a long, long time. They're well schooled. They don't beat themselves. And over the last three or four years he hit on some really special people -- Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall. And there have been a number of others.

Brownell and longtime assistant coach Dick Bender (right) are shown here last month at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. (Photo by Getty Images)

"And now you look at this team. I thought they'd -- not take a step back, but you lose a draft pick..." Indeed, it was hard to imagine this team avoiding a dip after losing not just Hall but Joe Girard from last year's team that produced an Elite Eight run. But when you can strike gold in the portal, as Brownell did in identifying Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery, suddenly maintaining and even exceeding the standard set last year becomes more realistic. Two seasons ago, Virginia Tech played Cincinnati in the NIT and Lakhin wasn't the same player he is now. "I go back to my admiration for Brad and his staff with what they've done with him," Young said. "We played him two years ago when he was at Cincinnati. I think the kid averaged 9 a game last year at Cincinnati. It's not as though he's averaging 22 here. But he is a much more complete player here -- block shots, step out and make a 3. He's physical as all get out in the post. He's got a really high basketball IQ. He's good. He's a really, really good basketball player. And that anchor in the middle has certainly benefited them. They had one last year in PJ. This kid has done quite well for them." When you add in the development of two veterans who said their goodbyes to Littlejohn on Saturday night, the Brownell formula becomes the object of envy to a lot of folks. Young had heartfelt words for Ian Schieffelin and Chase Hunter afterward. "We recruited (Schieffelin). I really liked him. I told him just how much I admire him and what he's done for Clemson and how he's represented himself and Clemson and the ACC. I said the same things to Chase. Just two remarkable young men." Also this: "What a fine class of men and basketball players that have represented this university in a class fashion." The more Young talked, the more you got the feeling he was identifying exactly what his own program lacks. And a lot of other programs.

Clemson's 26 wins have created many memorable moments this season, none greater than last month's home victory over No. 2-ranked Duke. (Photo by AP)