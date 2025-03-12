No. 4 Clemson sweeps midweek series with 8-2 win over Liberty

The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 17-1, while the Flames dropped to 11-6. The win was Clemson’s 15th in a row, tied for the seventh-longest winning streak in school history.

CLEMSON -- Seven pitchers combined to allow only five hits in No. 4 Clemson’s 8-2 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

Chayce Kieck (2-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Liberty starter Caleb Lingenfelter (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Jarren Purify extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single, then Josh Paino crushed a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, later in the frame.

Tristan Bissetta laced a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, then Liberty dented the scoreboard with a run after an error in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Luke Gaffney laced a solo homer, his third of the year. Later in the frame, Dominic Listi hit a run-scoring single.

In the eighth inning, Clemson added two runs.

The Tigers totaled seven hits on the afternoon.

Georgia Tech transfer Noah Samol got the start for the Tigers (1 IP, 1 BB), while Chance Fitzgerald (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Jackson Cole (0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB), Nathan Dvorsky (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 K), Hudson Lee (2 IP, 1 K) and T.P. Wentworth (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K) joined Kieck in picking up relief work.

The Tigers begin ACC play by hosting Notre Dame in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.