Clemson 6-0 after 13-3 win over Hartford
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored multiple runs in four innings in their 13-3 win over Hartford in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Hawks dropped to 0-2.
In the first inning, Bryar Hawkins grounded a two-out, two-run single, then Hartford scored two two-out runs on four singles in the top of the second inning to tie the score.
Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly.
In the fifth inning, Chad Fairey ripped a run-scoring single, then the Tigers added a run in the frame on a catcher’s interference with two outs.
In the sixth inning, Clemson plated four more runs, highlighted by Hawkins’ run-scoring single and Fairey’s two-run homer, his first of the year. Fairey, who had a career-high five RBIs, grounded a two-run single in the seventh inning, then Clemson added run-scoring singles by Mac Starbuck and Dylan Brewer in the frame. Third baseman Max Wagner added three hits.
Tiger reliever Ty Olenchuk (1-0) earned the win, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Nick Clayton got the start for the Tigers. Clayton allowed six hits and two earned runs in four innings of work.
Hartford starter James Judenis (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings pitched.
The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
