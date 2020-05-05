News More News
Clemson A Cut Above The Irish

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | You remember the photo of Brian Kelly as he brought his Notre Dame team onto the field for kickoff in 2015 at Death Valley.

The one where he's opening his eyes wide as he looks up into the north stands.

The screen grab, taken from ABC's broadcast of the game, was instantly a point of delightful pride for Clemson fans who viewed it as a look of utter, unmistakable terror.

We've always thought that view to be overblown. It's impossible to know exactly what was going through Kelly's mind at the time; maybe it was nothing more than "Oh crap, look at this rain and I left my hat in the locker room!"

We highly doubt it was: "Oh my God, the fans actually showed up. We're totally screwed."

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is shown here at the edge of Frank Howard Field on October 3, 2015.
