Clemson a finalist for 4-star offensive lineman with program connection
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson drew a return visit earlier this month from a four-star offensive lineman with a strong connection.
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2021 guard Jager Burton attended the Tigers’ 24-10 win against Texas A&M with his parents and a couple of teammates – including Clemson four-star offensive tackle commitment Walker Parks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news