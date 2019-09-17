THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson drew a return visit earlier this month from a four-star offensive lineman with a strong connection.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2021 guard Jager Burton attended the Tigers’ 24-10 win against Texas A&M with his parents and a couple of teammates – including Clemson four-star offensive tackle commitment Walker Parks.