ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

Clemson pulled the trigger this month on an offer to a defensive end we feel strongly will be rated among most of his peers by the time the cycle concludes.

Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee's TJ Searcy was one of four defensive ends to nab an offer at the Tigers' junior day less than two weeks ago.

But he was the first one to receive the news from position coach Lemanski Hall.