Clemson a trendsetter in college football's arms race
CLEMSON | Three years ago, Jimbo Fisher was well aware of what was going on at Clemson.
And he was pretty well steamed that his administration didn't seem as aware, didn't seem as desirous of catching up to the lavish, glistening new football facility the 2016 national champions moved into shortly after returning from their conquest of Alabama in Tampa.
Three years later, Florida State is still just sort of figuring out what it wants to do as it relates to building a football operations facility. The previous plan had been to break ground on a $60 million structure last November.
But the previous plan also included Willie Taggart as head coach.
At last check, FSU's administrators were checking the preferences of Mike Norvell and his staff to make sure the design and direction of the facility fit the ideals of the new regime.
Regardless of the form it takes, the fact remains that this is taking an awfully long time as Florida State tries to rediscover the prominence it enjoyed under Fisher.
It's yet another reminder that Clemson's proactive mindset in building its own operations facility continues to pay dividends as Florida State and other schools pursue the curb appeal Dabo Swinney's program has shown off for years now.
Last week at Georgia, they broke ground on an $80 million expansion and renovation of their football facility that will supplement a $30.2 million indoor practice facility (opened in 2017) and a $63 million stadium renovation completed in 2018.
