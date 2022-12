As Myles Murphy departs for presumably the first round of the NFL Draft, Clemson is set to take on Georgia for another Peach State pass-rusher.

Tucker (Ga.) four-star junior Christopher "CJ" Jackson picked up an offer last month from the Tigers to join Buford (Ga.) four-star Eddrick Houston as the apples of their eye for the next cycle.