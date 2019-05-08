THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

By now you've probably seen the recent words of Jonathan Allen, the former Alabama defensive lineman who wants to vomit every time he sees Clemson.

He gets that feeling because of what happened more than two years ago in Tampa.

If you think college athletes are too spoiled these days, if they're playing too much 7-on-7 and AAU for it to mean as much as it did in the old days, Allen's take presents a convincing rebuttal.