Clemson already like family for Virginia corner

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson flexed its muscle not once but twice in landing a coveted Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

So it bears monitoring when the next name emerges in that high school's pipeline.

Junior corner Braylon Johnson competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.