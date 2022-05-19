Clemson has gone four straight recruiting cycles with a notable victory in the state of Texas.

This year's bull's-eye could wind up falling on a future pass-catching target for its most recent five-star quarterback acquisition.

As Tigerillustrated.com brought to light last week, receivers coach Tyler Grisham traveled to the Lone Star State to check out Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson.