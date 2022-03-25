Clemson an early player for top 75 recruit

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Lipscomb Academy is definitely on its way to becoming a power program in the heart of middle Tennessee. The Nashville based school with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at the helm is fresh off a state championship in 2021 and their talent level isn't getting any less known, in fact it's becoming more national.