Clemson an early player for top 75 recruit
Lipscomb Academy is definitely on its way to becoming a power program in the heart of middle Tennessee. The Nashville based school with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at the helm is fresh off a state championship in 2021 and their talent level isn't getting any less known, in fact it's becoming more national.
Such is the case with the soon to be junior linebacker Edwin Spillman, a top 100 prospect nationally in the 2024 class and currently the No. 4 outside linebacker in his class.
Spillman has double digit offers and certainly more will continue to want to enter the race but right now he has four schools sticking out to him above the rest. Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State have all offered, and one school that has not offered, at least yet, Clemson, are the four schools currently catching Spillman's eye the most.
