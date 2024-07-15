BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In the midst of current courtroom events between Clemson and the ACC, an age-old grievance has surfaced from old-schoolers that this is yet another example of the conference treating the school from Pickens County like an orange-headed stepchild.

What might have been true in the early 1980s feels decidedly untrue in more modern times.

The very fact that the ACC appears fully committed to go the distance in these court battles with Clemson and Florida State is instead a ringing testament to the profile, stature and, quite possibly, existential importance of these schools to the former basketball conference.

We say former because that underscores just how much priorities have changed since the 1980s when many in the ACC might've helped Clemson pack its bags had it expressed a desire to take its NCAA-scrutinized football program somewhere else.

Much more here in our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

CLEMSON and the ACC | 1982 vs. 2024 (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!