Dabo Swinney's philosophy on the portal is well known, and it's even been recited by commitments for the 2023 signing class: He adamantly believes that high school recruiting is the proper way to build a strong and lasting program.

While the outside criticism of Swinney's portal reluctance is often overheated and lacking in command of important details, it's also fair to wonder if total abstinence is the right approach at the moment.

