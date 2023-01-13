His contact includes a number of performance incentives that would push his pay even higher if the offense and team achieves highly.

Riley, who joins the Tigers as offensive coordinator after a one-year stint in the same role at TCU, received a three-year deal.

Riley replaces Brandon Streeter, a Clemson graduate who was fired Thursday after one season as offensive coordinator and eight years under Dabo Swinney.

Streeter made $950,000 a year and has two years remaining on his contract.

Clemson owes Streeter the full amount of his remaining contract, but that figure would be reduced with mitigation if Streeter began working elsewhere.

If Riley were to leave before his contract is up he would owe Clemson 25 percent of the remainder of the agreement.

STATEMENTS FROM DABO SWINNEY & GARRETT RILEY

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family. Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself.

“As I contemplated this change, Garrett was at the top of my list. I am thankful that he shared my belief in Clemson University and our football program, and I am thankful that he wants to be part of our tradition and family. He is a dynamic, young offensive coordinator who will bring a lot of excitement and explosiveness to the Clemson offense.

“I look forward to getting to work and having fun this spring. I am excited to see what we can accomplish with the young quarterbacks and dynamic playmakers we have on our roster here at Clemson and hopefully light up the scoreboard at Death Valley in 2023. I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.” -- SWINNEY

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family. The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.

“I also want to take a moment to thank Coach Dykes and all the players, staff and fans at TCU. What we were able to accomplish last season created a lifetime of memories for me and my family, and I am so thankful for the hard work and dedication of everyone at TCU to make our 2022 season possible.

“I cannot wait to get to work with the talented players and staff already in place here at Clemson and help attract more of the nation’s best in the coming years. As I know Coach Swinney has said previously, the best is always yet to come, and I can’t wait to work with our group to hopefully see that message come to fruition in Death Valley and beyond this fall.” -- RILEY

