Four-star safety speaks ahead of Friday announcement

Four-star defensive back Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck - Dorman has built an impressive offer sheet over many months, with Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Missouri among numerous others offering.

Anderson has now reached a decision on his college destination and he'll come forward to disclose it publicly on Friday.

But first he just spoke with Tigerillustrated.com during our school visit.

