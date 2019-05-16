THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy is set to announce his college decision Friday night at halftime of his 7:30 p.m.spring game.

Murphy is down to Clemson and Auburn, with Georgia and Alabama having drawn substantial consideration as well.

Tigerillustrated.com dissects the impact of a potential Murphy commitment in this feature:

WHAT CLEMSON WOULD GET