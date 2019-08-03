AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Night Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It's early, yeah.
But you wouldn't exactly be going out on a limb if you suggested Andrew Booth will be a camp sensation.
Credit to Paul for being on top of this talent before most everyone else during Booth's high school career.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news