The following Clemson football players will not be available for today's game versus Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Released from Clemson's Athletics Department this morning:

OL Kaleb Boateng

DT DeMonte Capehart

TE Sage Ennis

DE Justin Foster

DT Darnell Jefferies

OL Mitchell Mayes

DE Ruke Orhorhoro

DT Etinosa Reuben

WR Justyn Ross

OL Bryn Tucker

OL John Williams

ALSO unavailable today ...

S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, S Peter Cote, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Will Edwards, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, WR Tye Herbstreit, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, QB James Talton and PK Jonathan Weitz

