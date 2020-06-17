 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney Mykel Williams
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 15:02:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson back in familiar territory for 4-star pass-rusher

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

If you’re projecting the most heated recruiting battles for a cycle, it’s a safe bet to always circle a couple of Georgia defensive linemen – the regional competition is personal, the spotlight glaring.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson put its hat in the ring this month for one of those prime Peach State candidates.

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star defensive end Mykel Williams drew one of the Tigers’ initial 2022 offers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}