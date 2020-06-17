If you’re projecting the most heated recruiting battles for a cycle, it’s a safe bet to always circle a couple of Georgia defensive linemen – the regional competition is personal, the spotlight glaring.

Clemson put its hat in the ring this month for one of those prime Peach State candidates.

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star defensive end Mykel Williams drew one of the Tigers’ initial 2022 offers.