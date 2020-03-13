Clemson baseball commit still a football option
Clemson continues to assess its options in search of a slot receiver for this recruiting class.
One interesting candidate remains on the board as a commitment … to the Tigers’ baseball staff.
Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork athlete Will Taylor attended Clemson football’s junior day last weekend, accompanied by his father.
