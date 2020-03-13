News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 15:04:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson baseball commit still a football option

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson continues to assess its options in search of a slot receiver for this recruiting class.

One interesting candidate remains on the board as a commitment … to the Tigers’ baseball staff.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork athlete Will Taylor attended Clemson football’s junior day last weekend, accompanied by his father.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}