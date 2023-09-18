BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Yes, Clemson and Florida State stand as contrasting models for extreme recruiting approaches in today's landscape.

The Tigers sway traditional, stick to courting high school talent and are conservative in who and how many they pursue. Meanwhile, the 'Noles were crowned the portal kings this past offseason, aggressively signing a dozen transfers while shipping out 22 over the course of the cycle.

Yet the two programs still cross paths on the trail, with Clemson notably going into FSU's backyard this past cycle to nab Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton.

Ahead of Saturday's noon showdown in Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at numerous highly-regarded prospects for whom Clemson and FSU are already battling.

