CLEMSON TAKES DOWN No. 2 DUKE

Clemson center Viktor Lakhin celebrates his team's 77-71 victory over No. 2 Duke Saturday night in Littlejohn Coliseum as fans storm the court. (Photo by AP)

For the first 10 minutes of the second half, Lakhin outscored Duke (20-3, 12-1), exploiting an unexpected weakness when Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country, switched onto him. Yet, it wasn’t smooth sailing from the start. Duke controlled the first half, capitalizing on Clemson’s 10 turnovers to take a 41-35 lead into the break. Tyrese Proctor (23 points) and Kon Knueppel (14 points) torched the Tigers early, but Clemson adjusted. Flagg scored 14 points in the final six minutes, trying to bring Duke back. Clemson answered with Chase Hunter (14 points, 7 rebounds) hitting four clutch free throws, and Ian Schieffelin (12 points, 10 rebounds) cleaning up on the boards. With a chance to tie the game late, Flagg slipped and traveled, sealing the win. A key difference from the Georgia Tech loss was the availability of Lakhin and Del Jones. Jones, despite a modest five points, provided critical floor spacing and energy in his 15 minutes. Jaeden Zackery added 12 points for the Tigers. Clemson shot 4-for-10 from long range. The Tigers were just 13-of-22 from the free throw line. Duke was 43.6% from the floor (12-of-24 from beyond the arc) and converted 11 of 14 free throws. This win marks Brad Brownell’s fifth victory over Duke. More importantly, it strengthens the Tigers' NCAA Tournament resume. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Clemson as an eight-seed in his latest 2025 bracketology projections following its lone Quad 3 loss of the year to the Yellow Jackets Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The win over Duke helps offset that blemish, but the Tigers will need to finish the year strong. Consistent performances will be necessary to improve their seeding and solidify their status as a legitimate March threat.