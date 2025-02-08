CLEMSON TAKES DOWN No. 2 DUKE

CLEMSON -- If you had told anyone in Clemson a week ago that the Tigers would take down No. 2 Duke at home, they’d have expected the team to be riding high in the rankings— while leading the ACC race.
But while this win is massive, it comes with a lingering "what if" after Tuesday’s loss to Georgia Tech.
Still, this victory reinforces Clemson’s potential as a legitimate NCAA Tournament team.
The Tigers (19-5, 11-2) dominated the paint, out-rebounding Duke by 13—no other team has come close to that mark this season—and shot a blistering 58.8-percent from the field.
Viktor Lakhin was the catalyst, rebounding from limited minutes in the Georgia Tech game to deliver a 22-point performance on 9-of-12 shooting in a 77-71 win over the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils Saturday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.
For the first 10 minutes of the second half, Lakhin outscored Duke (20-3, 12-1), exploiting an unexpected weakness when Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country, switched onto him.
Yet, it wasn’t smooth sailing from the start. Duke controlled the first half, capitalizing on Clemson’s 10 turnovers to take a 41-35 lead into the break. Tyrese Proctor (23 points) and Kon Knueppel (14 points) torched the Tigers early, but Clemson adjusted.
Flagg scored 14 points in the final six minutes, trying to bring Duke back. Clemson answered with Chase Hunter (14 points, 7 rebounds) hitting four clutch free throws, and Ian Schieffelin (12 points, 10 rebounds) cleaning up on the boards. With a chance to tie the game late, Flagg slipped and traveled, sealing the win.
A key difference from the Georgia Tech loss was the availability of Lakhin and Del Jones.
Jones, despite a modest five points, provided critical floor spacing and energy in his 15 minutes.
Jaeden Zackery added 12 points for the Tigers.
Clemson shot 4-for-10 from long range. The Tigers were just 13-of-22 from the free throw line. Duke was 43.6% from the floor (12-of-24 from beyond the arc) and converted 11 of 14 free throws.
This win marks Brad Brownell’s fifth victory over Duke.
More importantly, it strengthens the Tigers' NCAA Tournament resume.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Clemson as an eight-seed in his latest 2025 bracketology projections following its lone Quad 3 loss of the year to the Yellow Jackets
The win over Duke helps offset that blemish, but the Tigers will need to finish the year strong. Consistent performances will be necessary to improve their seeding and solidify their status as a legitimate March threat.
Christian Reeves, standing at 7-foot-2, is surprisingly a player to watch. He grabbed seven rebounds against Georgia Tech and contributed five points and three rebounds in just five minutes Saturday.
With depth being crucial for this team, Reeves could play a key role in March, even if it's a small one.
There are still plenty of games left, but this win helps Clemson fans breathe easier on their path to March—and through it.
If this version of the Tigers shows up consistently, they’ll be a dangerous team come tournament time.
Clemson will host North Carolina (14-10, 7-5) on Monday. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tip and will air on ESPN.
