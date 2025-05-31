No. 23 West Virginia rallies to beat No. 11 Clemson 9-6

The Mountaineers improved to 43-14, while the Tigers dropped to 45-17.

CLEMSON -- Sam White’s double with two outs in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run and propelled No. 23 West Virginia to a 9-6 victory over No. 11 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on three hits.

In the fifth inning, West Virginia tacked on a run on Logan Sauve’s single to build a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Cam Cannarella, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 21 games, laced a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, then Jack Crighton belted a run-scoring double. Jacob Jarrell followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the score 4-4.

Cannarella gave Clemson the lead in the seventh inning with a run-scoring double. Dominic Listi extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single later in the frame.

In the eighth inning, Armani Guzman hit a two-out single to score the tying run. White gave West Virginia the lead with a two-out, run-scoring double in the ninth inning. Ben Lumsden added a run-scoring single in the ninth inning. Guzman and Skylar King were both hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to plate two more runs.

West Virginia outhit Clemson 15-8.

Chase Meyer (9-2) earned the win, while Ben McDougal retired the last batter to record his second save of the year.

Lucas Mahlstedt (4-1) suffered the loss, as he allowed five hits and four earned runs in one inning of work. Aidan Knaak (6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 4 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Reed Garris (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB), Joe Allen (0 IP) and B.J. Bailey (0.1 IP) joined Mahlstedt in relief.

The Tigers play Kentucky on Sunday at noon in an elimination game. Clemson is the designated visiting team.