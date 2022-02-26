Clemson beats Boston College 70-60
After dropping six in a row, Clemson won its second straight Saturday, beating Boston College 70-60 on the road.
The Tigers (14-15, 6-12) have now won 10 of their last 11 in the series. The Eagles fell to 11-17 overall and 6-12 in league play.
For the second straight game, Clemson guard Chase Hunter set a career high in scoring, this time adding a game-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Hunter previously scored 21 points in Clemson's 80-69 upset of Wake Forest last Wednesday.
The Tigers started hot, jumping out to a 7-0 advantage. Boston College quickly responded with an 8-0 run of its own.
The two teams would trade leads multiple times in the remaining minutes of the first half with the Eagles holding a 23-22 edge on a Makai Ashton-Langford jumper with just under four minutes remaining before halftime. It would be Boston College's last lead of the first half.
The Tigers would get baskets from Hunter, Nick Honor and Ben Middlebrooks to take a 28-25 lead at intermission.
An Ashton-Langford layup four minutes into the second half would give BC a 35-34 lead, what would turn out to be its last of the game.
From there the Tigers would go on a 10-0 run with six of those points courtesy of Hunter.
A second Ian Schieffelin free throw conversion with 6:34 remaining gave the Tigers their largest advantage of the game at 53-39.
DeMarr Langford Jr's layup with 0:28 left cut Clemson's lead to 66-60. The Eagles would come no closer with David Collins adding four free throw conversions to seal a 70-60 Clemson win.
The Eagles shot just 36.2-percent from the floor and converted just 6-of-29 (20.7%) attempts from three-point range. Four of BC's starters reached double figures in scoring, led by James Karnik's 17 points.
Clemson shot just 40% and converted 30% of its baskets from long range.
Al-Amir Dawes (16) and Collins (10) joined Hunter in scoring double figures for the Tigers. Collins added a team-high 10 rebounds.
For the second straight game P.J. Hall sat out with a foot injury.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is now 12-4 all-time versus BC.
BC will remain home to host Miami on Wednesday while the Tigers will return to Littlejohn Coliseum to host Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff and will be televised by the ACC Network.
