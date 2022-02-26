Clemson beats Boston College 70-60

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

After dropping six in a row, Clemson won its second straight Saturday, beating Boston College 70-60 on the road.

The Tigers (14-15, 6-12) have now won 10 of their last 11 in the series. The Eagles fell to 11-17 overall and 6-12 in league play.

For the second straight game, Clemson guard Chase Hunter set a career high in scoring, this time adding a game-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Hunter previously scored 21 points in Clemson's 80-69 upset of Wake Forest last Wednesday.