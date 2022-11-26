Clemson beats Cal 67-59 in Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Clemson led wire-to-wire against California in its second game of the Emerald Coast Classic and won 67-59 on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (5-2) were led by Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team member Chase Hunter who finished with a team-high-tying 14 points. Hunter also totaled seven assists and two steals, while shooting 5-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-6 from distance.
Hunter Tyson co-led with 14 points of his own to go along with five rebounds. Ben Middlebrooks finished with a game-high eight rebounds to go along with six points.
Alex Hemenway closed the game with seven points and a career-best six rebounds, including two assists. Off the Tiger bench, PJ Hall found his way back into double figures with 10 points.
The Tigers’ Brevin Galloway also reached double figures with 13 points.
Clemson led 31-28 following the opening stanza of play but began the second period on a 15-2 run to blow the game open and eventually cruise to the eight-point victory.
The Tigers return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they host Penn State in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is set for 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum and will air on ESPNU.
Notes: Clemson improves to 5-2 this season … the Tigers even their record against California to 1-1 all-time … Head Coach Brad Brownell recorded his 390th career victory and now stands 11 shy of the coveted 400-win plateau … Alex Hemenway recorded a career-high six rebounds against the Golden Bears … Chase Hunter was named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game … Hunter shot 48.0 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from three … Hunter Tyson played in his 113th game for Clemson, just 22 from becoming the all-time games played leader in Clemson history … Brevin Galloway added 13 points against California and now has 960 career points – just 40 away from 1,000 for his career.
