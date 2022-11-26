BLACK FRIDAY DEALS on a TON of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Clemson led wire-to-wire against California in its second game of the Emerald Coast Classic and won 67-59 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (5-2) were led by Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team member Chase Hunter who finished with a team-high-tying 14 points. Hunter also totaled seven assists and two steals, while shooting 5-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-6 from distance.

Hunter Tyson co-led with 14 points of his own to go along with five rebounds. Ben Middlebrooks finished with a game-high eight rebounds to go along with six points.

Alex Hemenway closed the game with seven points and a career-best six rebounds, including two assists. Off the Tiger bench, PJ Hall found his way back into double figures with 10 points.

The Tigers’ Brevin Galloway also reached double figures with 13 points.

Clemson led 31-28 following the opening stanza of play but began the second period on a 15-2 run to blow the game open and eventually cruise to the eight-point victory.