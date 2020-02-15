Clemson beats Liberty 1-0 Saturday
CLEMSON | Starter Davis Sharpe tossed 5.0 strong innings and Nick Clayton escaped a jam in the eighth inning to lead Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (2-0) took a 2-0 lead in the series over the Flames (0-2).
Sharpe (1-0) earned the win by allowing only three hits, no runs and one walk with six strikeouts. Clayton pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save.
Liberty starter Noah Skirrow (0-1) suffered the loss despite yielding only six hits, one run and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
The Tigers broke through in the fifth inning on Kier Meredith's single that scored Mac Starbuck.
In the eighth inning, Liberty put runners on second and third with no outs, but Clayton, in his first career appearance, kept the Flames off the scoreboard thanks in large part to two strikeouts.
Meredith and Elijah Henderson each turned in two hits apiece Saturday.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. The first 500 fans receive a free schedule magnet.
