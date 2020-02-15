CLEMSON | Starter Davis Sharpe tossed 5.0 strong innings and Nick Clayton escaped a jam in the eighth inning to lead Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (2-0) took a 2-0 lead in the series over the Flames (0-2).

Sharpe (1-0) earned the win by allowing only three hits, no runs and one walk with six strikeouts. Clayton pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save.