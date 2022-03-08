Clemson beats N.C. State 70-64 in ACC Tournament, advances to play Va. Tech

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

10th-seeded Clemson continued its momentum Tuesday evening with a win over No. 15-seed N.C. State in the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in New York. For the first time in history, the Tigers entered the tournament on a four-game winning streak to close the regular season.

The Tigers, led by P.J. Hall's 18 points, downed the Wolfpack 70-64. It was Hall's second consecutive game back after missing several games while nursing a foot injury.

State (11-21, 4-17), which entered the matchup a five-point underdog, watched its season come to an end while the Tigers (17-15, 9-12) will advance to the second round of the tourney to face No. 7 Virginia Tech. Clemson downed the Hokies (19-12, 11-9) 63-59 in Littlejohn Coliseum last Saturday to close the teams' regular season.