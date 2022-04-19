Clemson beats No. 10 UGA 8-4, sweeps season series

The Tigers (23-13) swept the home-and-home season series 2-0 against the Bulldogs (26-11) and improved to 5-0 against SEC teams in 2022.

ATHENS, Ga. -- Behind home runs by Jonathan French , Caden Grice and Max Wagner , Clemson defeated No. 10 Georgia 8-4 at Foley Field on Tuesday night.

French started the scoring with a leadoff home run in the third inning, his fifth of the year.

In the fourth inning, Grice crushed an opposite-field, three-run homer, his seventh of the year, to give Clemson a 4-0 lead.

The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard with four in the fifth inning, highlighted by Ben Anderson’s three-run triple, to tie the score 4-4.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Bryar Hawkins ripped a run-scoring double, then Benjamin Blackwell grounded a run-scoring single. Hawkins was the only Tiger to add at least two hits.

Wagner belted an opposite-field, solo homer, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Clemson added a run on a wild pitch.

Tiger reliever Jackson Lindley (5-0) earned the win, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Starter Billy Barlow allowed five hits and four earned runs in four innings. In addition to Lindley's work, Clemson also received a combined three scoreless innings of relief from Jay Dill and Ryan Ammons.

Bulldog reliever Will Pearson (2-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson now has wins over ranked teams in three of its last four games.

The Tigers return home for a six-game homestand, beginning Wednesday against East Tennessee State at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

