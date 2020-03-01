CLEMSON | James Parker's two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-2 victory over South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 9-2, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score the game's first run, then Noah Campbell grounded a two-out, two-run single in the second inning.