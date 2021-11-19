 TigerIllustrated - Clemson blows 16-point lead in 68-65 loss to No. 22 St. Bonaventure
Clemson blows 16-point lead in 68-65 loss to No. 22 St. Bonaventure

CHARLESTON -- Clemson controlled Friday's game against No. 22 St. Bonaventure for much of the way and in fact at one point held a 16-point lead but could not hold on late as the Bonnies got hot from long range in the second half en route to securing a 68-65 victory in the semifinals of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

The Tigers (4-1) took early control of the game with 18:48 remaining in the first half, ultimately surging to a 36-26 halftime lead. The Tigers' biggest edge over the Bonnies (4-0) came with 3:12 remaining in the first half with a 32-16 lead after a Hunter Tyson dunk.

Clemson had three scorers reach double figures, led by P.J. Hall who tied Kyle Lofton by turning in a game-high 22 points. Nick Honor (12 points) and David Collins (14 points) joined Hall in double figures. Hall also turned in a career-high three blocked shots.

P.J. Hall led Clemson in scoring (22) and rebounds (8) Friday against No. 22 St. Bonaventure. (Getty)

Clemson finally relinquished its lead to the Bonnies in the second half with 7:09 remaining after a Lofton three-point jumper. The Tigers would tie the score at 63-63 with a Nick Honor layup at the 1:59 mark, but a Jaren Holmes three-pointer put the Bonnies up for good. St. Bonaventure converted 10 of 12 three-point attempts in the second half.

The Tigers' final scoring came at the 1:16 mark on a Hunter Tyson jumper.

Clemson shot 44.8-percent from the field (39.1% from three-point range) and was just 4-for-8 from the foul line. The Bonnies were 58.3% from beyond the three-point arc, shooting 42.6% overall. The Bonnies were a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Lofton earned game MVP honors and was joined in double-figures by two teammates - Holmes (19 points) and Jalen Adaway.

Clemson will remain in Charleston and will play the winner of the Marquette vs. West Virginia game on Sunday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

