Clemson blows 16-point lead in 68-65 loss to No. 22 St. Bonaventure

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

Box score

CHARLESTON -- Clemson controlled Friday's game against No. 22 St. Bonaventure for much of the way and in fact at one point held a 16-point lead but could not hold on late as the Bonnies got hot from long range in the second half en route to securing a 68-65 victory in the semifinals of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers (4-1) took early control of the game with 18:48 remaining in the first half, ultimately surging to a 36-26 halftime lead. The Tigers' biggest edge over the Bonnies (4-0) came with 3:12 remaining in the first half with a 32-16 lead after a Hunter Tyson dunk.

Clemson had three scorers reach double figures, led by P.J. Hall who tied Kyle Lofton by turning in a game-high 22 points. Nick Honor (12 points) and David Collins (14 points) joined Hall in double figures. Hall also turned in a career-high three blocked shots.