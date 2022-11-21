Box score CLEMSON -- After a disappointing loss to rival South Carolina in Columbia earlier this month, Clemson won its third straight Monday night, easily disposing of Loyola Maryland 72-41 in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season, while the Greyhounds fell to 2-3. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson, led by Hunter Tyson's 14 points, controlled the first-ever meeting between the two teams every step of the way, never trailing. In addition, the Greyhounds' 41 points marked the fewest points by a Clemson opponent since 42 scored by Mississippi State in November of 2020.

Hunter Tyson scored an efficient 14 points in 19 minutes of work Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Getty)

The Tigers jumped on the board first following a Chase Hunter jumper. Loyola Maryland responded following a Golden Dike layup. That's as close as the Greyhounds would come the rest of the way. Just over six minutes into action, Clemson led just 11-8 after an Alonso Faure layup for Loyola Maryland. But a quick 14-0 run put the Tigers up substantially for good. Kenneth Jones drilled back-to-back three-pointers for the Greyhounds to cut the Tigers' lead to 25-14, but the home team put together an 18-0 run from there to surge to a 43-14 lead at intermission. P.J. Hall scored the Tigers' first four points of the second half. Hall, who logged just 13 minutes, would score no more in the contest where he was just 1-for-5 from the floor as he continues to recover from knee surgery in July. The Greyhounds were outscored just 29-27 in the second half of play, as seven Clemson players logged at least 19 minutes of work. Faure notched a game-high 15 points for the Greyhounds and was joined in double figures by Deon Perry, who scored 11 points. Hunter (10) and Alex Hemenway (13) joined Tyson in scoring double figures for the Tigers. Tyson also posted a game-high nine rebounds. Hemenway was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor, including 3-for-3 in three-pointers.