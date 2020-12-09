TigerIllustrated - Clemson blows out Maryland 67-51, moves to 4-0

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

John Newman was one of four Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Wednesday night. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Simms led all scorers with 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half. The big man knocked down seven shots, including two 3-pointers and, with seven rebounds to his name, tied Clyde Trapp as one of Clemson's co-leading rebounders. Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III scored 12 points apiece. Dawes knocked down a pair of three-balls, as did Nick Honor, who finished with 10 points. Maryland's Donta Scott tabbed 11 points and six boards. Over four minutes into the game, a modest six total points had been scored, but Honor sparked a Clemson surge with a 3-pointer at the 15:42 mark, which put the Tigers up 7-2. Clemson's next four baskets were also of the 3-point variety, including two by Alex Hemenway. Around the midway point of the first half, Hemenway drained a trey after using a ball fake to throw off a defender and gain an open look at the basket. That shot made the score 19-6 in favor of the Tigers, and Clemson continued to build on its lead from there.