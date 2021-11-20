Clemson blows out No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON | Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson won its 13th straight over No. 10 Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons' run to the ACC Atlantic title with a 48-27 victory Saturday. Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump pass TD to Davis Allen for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 34th straight at home. Clemson also kept its hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC title game alive with the stunning rout of Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1). The Demon Deacons entered the game averaging 44.7 points and 498 yards a game. They left with a season low in points and had only 36 yards rushing. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! With time running out, chants of “Over-Rated,” rang out through Death Valley, where Wake Forest has not won since 1998. Fans filled the field at the end, the school reinstating its long-held tradition it first suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic. Still, Wake Forest remains in the divisional driver's seat and can make its first championship game appearance in 15 years by beating Boston College next Saturday.

Clemson rushed for a season-high 333 yards Saturday versus No. 10-ranked Wake Forest. (AP)