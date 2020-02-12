Freshman guard Al-Amir Dawes turned in a game-high 18 points Wednesday night in Clemson's 72-52 win in Pittsburgh. (US Presswire)

The Tigers have struggled to score recently, averaging just 48.3 points during the slide they brought to Petersen Events Center. Early on it appeared it would be more of the same. Clemson missed its first five shots and looked out of sorts until Simms started attacking the lane before kicking the ball for open looks behind the 3-point line. The Tigers knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to take a 32-24 lead as the Panthers ended the first half with nearly as many turnovers (seven) as made baskets (eight).