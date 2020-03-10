CLEMSON | Davis Sharpe hit two home runs with a career-high five RBIs in No. 19 Clemson's 12-0 victory over Presbyterian College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers (13-3) scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Sharpe's three-run homer over the Thomas F. Chapman Grandstands on a 1-2 pitch. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments

Davis Sharpe's two homers powered Clemson by Presbyterian College Tuesday night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Elijah Henderson hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning, then Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Sharpe's two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season. Dylan Brewer added a three-run double in the seventh inning. Clemson starter Jackson Lindley (1-0) earned the win by throwing just 53 pitches, as he gave up three hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.