Clemson bounces back in blowout win over Pitt

The Tigers (11-8, 3-5) never trailed and quickly built on an 11-point halftime lead in the second half en route to a 75-48 win.

CLEMSON -- A Saturday night win over Pitt stopped some mid-January hemorrhaging for a Clemson team that went into its matchup with the Panthers (7-12, 2-6) having lost three in a row and four of its last five games.

Clemson moved out to a 5-0 lead to start. The Tigers were up 7-3 a minute later. At that early juncture all seven points were courtesy of P.J. Hall who now has 18 consecutive double-figure scoring games.

With just over 10 minutes remaining before intermission, Pitt enjoyed its smallest deficit of the game at 17-16 following a second straight free throw conversion by John Hugley.

From there the Tigers would widen their advantage, holding a 10-point edge with 5:21 left before intermission following a Naz Bohannon layup. Another Hall basket with 3:36 remaining in the first half would give the Tigers their largest edge of the period, a 33-22 lead. A Bohannon layup with at the 17:55 mark would be the final scoring of the half, giving the Tigers a 38-27 advantage at the break.

Clemson outscored Pitt 37-21 in the second half, as four players reached double figures in scoring.

Just under two minutes into the second period, Pitt pulled to within six points, down 38-32 on a Femi Odukale three-pointer. The Panthers would come no closer the rest of the way.

Clemson then went on a 24-9 run and enjoyed a 21-point advantage with just over seven minutes left after a second David Collins free throw conversion. Collins, a Pittsburgh native, would end the night with 10 points, including a 2-for-2 effort from beyond the three-point line.

With just over two minutes left, the Tigers held a 32-point lead, their largest of the game, following an Alex Hemenway three-pointer. Pitt would score the game's final two baskets - two three-pointers by Chris Payton and William Jeffress.