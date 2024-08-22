PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clemson chasing history

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

It's been 34 years since the preseason AP No. 1 team in college football lost its season opener.

And No. 1-ranked Georgia hasn't lost a regular season game since 2020.

That brings us to the idea that No. 14 Clemson might need a little something extra on August 31 in Atlanta as it faces a monumental challenge.

CLEMSON CHASING HISTORY (For subscribers-only)

**********************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER (First-time subscribers-only): Get your first year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 60-percent off!

PROMO CODE: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through Friday, August 23.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 60% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

