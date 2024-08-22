It's been 34 years since the preseason AP No. 1 team in college football lost its season opener.

And No. 1-ranked Georgia hasn't lost a regular season game since 2020.

That brings us to the idea that No. 14 Clemson might need a little something extra on August 31 in Atlanta as it faces a monumental challenge.

CLEMSON CHASING HISTORY

